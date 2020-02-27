Kitsound Race Btooth Sports Over Ear Black Red

Not used them yet
Bought them to ensure they stay on my ears when moving. I’m sure they will
Great quality for the price you pay
Very surprised at how good these are. would definitely recommend. Yeah, sure if you went and spent £100 on some headphones you'd expect better quality, but these do exactly what they say on the tin.
Unsatisfied Customer
Brought this a couple of weeks ago to replace an old pair of earphones. Despite what it says on the packaging, these are incredibly uncomfortable to wear and due to the weight of the control box on the left side, the right earphone has a tendency to keep falling out. Even then the hook parts never seem to stay where they're supposed to. I originally brought these since the pair I wanted was priced higher (even though the last store I went to sold them for half the price). The quality of sound too is atrocious. A good deal of crackling and distortion was all I could hear over my music. Annoyingly, I wasted £17-ish, and won't be making that error of judgement again. In conclusion, a disappointing product. Avoid.
Very Poor
I got these as a present for my birthday and thought they looked quite smart. and they connected to my phone at first. Then, within 10 minutes it went off and couldn't connect again! Took them back and got another one and that one was even worse! 2 parts were missing. one of the ear buds and the wire clip only had one side to it. when i started to listen the sound quality was that bad it kept buzzing in my ear over the top of the music. So didn't get a third!
Great for the price
I only bought these earphones a couple of days ago and wasn't expecting much for the price, however they work really well and do their job perfectly. The only problem is the short battery life (5 hours) but this is expected with the small area to hold a battery. I would definitely buy again if I need to.