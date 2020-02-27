By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kitsound Race Btooth Sports Over Ear Black Red

Kitsound Race Btooth Sports Over Ear Black Red
  • - Wireless five hour play time
  • - Easy to use track control
  • - Comfortable ear hooks
  • Ignore the world, and concentrate on the road before you with the KitSound Race. Bluetooth technology with easy to use track controls, this is the best way to enjoy your exercise with your music. Make sure that you stand out when you work out, as these soft touch headphones come in a range of colours. The track controls that are built-in mean that you can easily change the song without you need to use your device, and with call handling capability, you can easily catch up with friends as you race past the world. Music has been scientifically proven to give us more drive to push our bodies further, and the KitSound Race headphones have 10 mm drivers to create rich and powerful sound. If you want to run for hours, your headphones are there with you: they have a play time of up to 5 hours so you can pick up the pace again and again. The KitSound Race headphones have been created with comfort and stability in mind, so choose your earbud size and slide the ear hook behind your ear " so just like the rest of your fitness equipment, you can be confident that everything you're wearing is pushing you to your best. Race forward, race further, race stronger: all with your perfect soundtrack courtesy of the KitSound Race.

Not used them yet

3 stars

Bought them to ensure they stay on my ears when moving. I’m sure they will

Great quality for the price you pay

5 stars

Very surprised at how good these are. would definitely recommend. Yeah, sure if you went and spent £100 on some headphones you'd expect better quality, but these do exactly what they say on the tin.

Unsatisfied Customer

1 stars

Brought this a couple of weeks ago to replace an old pair of earphones. Despite what it says on the packaging, these are incredibly uncomfortable to wear and due to the weight of the control box on the left side, the right earphone has a tendency to keep falling out. Even then the hook parts never seem to stay where they're supposed to. I originally brought these since the pair I wanted was priced higher (even though the last store I went to sold them for half the price). The quality of sound too is atrocious. A good deal of crackling and distortion was all I could hear over my music. Annoyingly, I wasted £17-ish, and won't be making that error of judgement again. In conclusion, a disappointing product. Avoid.

Very Poor

1 stars

I got these as a present for my birthday and thought they looked quite smart. and they connected to my phone at first. Then, within 10 minutes it went off and couldn't connect again! Took them back and got another one and that one was even worse! 2 parts were missing. one of the ear buds and the wire clip only had one side to it. when i started to listen the sound quality was that bad it kept buzzing in my ear over the top of the music. So didn't get a third!

Great for the price

4 stars

I only bought these earphones a couple of days ago and wasn't expecting much for the price, however they work really well and do their job perfectly. The only problem is the short battery life (5 hours) but this is expected with the small area to hold a battery. I would definitely buy again if I need to.

