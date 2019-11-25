By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Tbbl14 Blender

3.5(36)Write a review
Tesco Basics Tbbl14 Blender
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Basics TBBL14 blender with 1.5L capacity
  • 400W motor with 2 speed settings and pulse control
  • 4 stainless-steel blades
  • - Tesco basics TBBL14 blender
  • - 1.5 litre capacity
  • - 2 speed settings with pulse control
  • Create tasty, nutritious soups and smoothies with the Tesco Basics TBBL14 blender.
  • Finished in white, the blender has a large 1.5-litre capacity, and uses a powerful 400W motor for a seamless operation. The TBBL14 blender also has 2 speed settings with pulse control to accommodate for a range of different ingredients.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

36 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Genuinely amazed at the quality.

5 stars

Bought this blender as a cheap alternative while waiting for a better one to come. Have used this In a professional kitchen for 6 weeks now making purées, veloutes, And emulsions. And sometimes using it over 10 times a day it is still working 6 weeks later. We are amazed. It’s the only reason I’m writing this At all. If used carefully and properly it’s way better value than any blender I’ve used. If you managed to break this straight away that’s more user error than the quality of the blender as far as we are concerned.

Don't Buy

1 stars

Very poor quality and only lasted for 5 uses (making soup) and then cocked out. Complete rubbish,

Value for money blender

5 stars

Value for money blender I have had mine for 2 years and dont understand some of the reviews Firstly for the money it is not going to be a top of the range blender, it just does the job I blend soups, smoothies and my homemade tomato ketchup and it works fine Obviously if you are going to put tough things dates at this power range it will struggle, it's common sense really Sometimes tricky to line up the lid to start but once you get the hang of it it's fine

Terrible

1 stars

Wouldn’t even blend chopped up pieces of banana Don’t waste your money

I love it very much.

5 stars

I love it very much.

Absolutely appalling

1 stars

Absolutely rubbish ....dont buy

Cheap but not cheerful

1 stars

very poor and does not blend well ... cheap and you can tell!

Please don’t buy this blender. The blades are too

1 stars

Please don’t buy this blender. The blades are too short and all the food simply gets pushed to the side and sticks there whilst the blades turn. This is not fit for purposes I had to give a star but it should get no stars

Blends okay, but you have to have muscles of steel

2 stars

Blends okay, but you have to have muscles of steel to get the carafe on and off the base unit. Buy it only if you are a regular at the gym.

Good for inexpensive blender

3 stars

Good but only lasted 2 years before it started leaking. now it is going to be recycled as leak more obvious and don't like the fact the leak is going through the blade area.

