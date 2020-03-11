Organix Mini Oaty Bites 11X10g

Product Description
- Organic raspberry & apple mini oaty bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and raspberry juice Organic apple & orange mini oaty bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and orange oil
- Find us at www.organix.com
- Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
- Our tasty mini oat bar bites are packed full of organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars for sharing!
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- 110g*
- *Organix Mini Oaty Bites are sold by net weight. Flavour mix may vary.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 12+ months
- Nothing artificial
- No added salt
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 110G
- No added salt
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made under organic standards in Switzerland
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Return to
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
- www.organix.com
- We're here to help:
- Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
110g ℮
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 12+ months
- Nothing artificial
- No added salt
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Raspberry & Apple
- Apple & Orange
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats 48.0%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 33.0%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 4.0%, Raspberry Juice Concentrate 3.0%, Total 100%
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per bite Energy 1704kJ/406kcal 170kJ/41kcal Fat 15g 1.5g of which saturates 1.8g 0.2g Carbohydrate 59g 5.9g of which sugars 25g 2.5g Fibre 5.8g 0.6g Protein 5.6g 0.6g Sodium 0.01g <0.01g Salt 0.02g <0.01g Contains naturally occurring sugars - -
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 12+ months
- Nothing artificial
- No added salt
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Raspberry & Apple
- Apple & Orange
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats 47.9%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 33.9%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 6.0%, Orange Oil 0.2%, Total 100%
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per bite Energy 1784kJ/426kcal 178kJ/43kcal Fat 19g 1.9g of which saturates 2.2g 0.2g Carbohydrate 55g 5.5g of which sugars 26g 2.6g Fibre 5.9g 0.6g Protein 6.6g 0.7g Salt <0.01g <0.01g Sodium <0.01g <0.01g Contains naturally occurring sugars - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020