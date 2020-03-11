By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Mini Oaty Bites 11X10g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Organix Mini Oaty Bites 11X10g
£ 2.00
£18.19/kg

Product Description

  • Organic raspberry & apple mini oaty bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and raspberry juice Organic apple & orange mini oaty bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and orange oil
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tasty mini oat bar bites are packed full of organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars for sharing!
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • 110g*
  • *Organix Mini Oaty Bites are sold by net weight. Flavour mix may vary.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • Nothing artificial
  • No added salt
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 110G
  • No added salt

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Switzerland

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com
  • We're here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

110g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

    • I'm organic
    • Suitable for 12+ months
    • Nothing artificial
    • No added salt
    • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
    • Raspberry & Apple
    • Apple & Orange

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wholegrain Oats 48.0%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 33.0%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 4.0%, Raspberry Juice Concentrate 3.0%, Total 100%

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
    • Contains: Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper bite
    Energy 1704kJ/406kcal170kJ/41kcal
    Fat 15g1.5g
    of which saturates 1.8g0.2g
    Carbohydrate 59g5.9g
    of which sugars 25g2.5g
    Fibre 5.8g0.6g
    Protein 5.6g0.6g
    Sodium 0.01g<0.01g
    Salt 0.02g<0.01g
    Contains naturally occurring sugars--
    • I'm organic
    • Suitable for 12+ months
    • Nothing artificial
    • No added salt
    • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
    • Raspberry & Apple
    • Apple & Orange

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wholegrain Oats 47.9%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 33.9%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 6.0%, Orange Oil 0.2%, Total 100%

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
    • Contains: Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper bite
    Energy 1784kJ/426kcal178kJ/43kcal
    Fat 19g1.9g
    of which saturates 2.2g0.2g
    Carbohydrate 55g5.5g
    of which sugars 26g2.6g
    Fibre 5.9g0.6g
    Protein 6.6g0.7g
    Salt <0.01g<0.01g
    Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
    Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kiddylicious Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Melts 6G

£ 0.60
£100.00/kg

Offer

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g

Organix Mini Gingerbread Men 5X25g

£ 2.30
£18.40/kg

Kiddylicious Strawberry Fruit Wriggles 12G

£ 0.60
£5.00/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here