Cow & Gate Stage 2 Pea & Turkey Pie 200G Jar

Cow & Gate Stage 2 Pea & Turkey Pie 200G Jar
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetables, potato & turkey
  • At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our delicious range of jars, we use over 27 different fruits and vegetables, plus a variety of tastes & textures, so there's plenty for your baby to explore.
  • This Garden Pea & Turkey Pie is made with our highest quality ingredients sourced directly from farmers we know and trust. What's more, it's
  • -free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • -free from added salt*
  • -free from added sugar*
  • -a texture that is tailored for your baby's age
  • *contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
  • Cow & Gate, over 100 years of trusted experience
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 0.2KG
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (43%) (Peas (20%), Pumpkin (8%), Tomato Purée, Courgette, Onion, Celery), Water, Potato (15%), Turkey (9%), Wheat Starch (Gluten Free), Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
  • Preparation
  • Serve hot or cold.
  • Little appetites vary. Stir well & serve your baby's portion into a clean bowl.
  • To warm, stand in hot water. Take care if microwaving.
  • Stir well & always check the temperature before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Natural ingredients may cause staining.
  • Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • ROI 1-800 570 570
  • candgbabyclub.ie
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 256 kJ / 61 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
of which, saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 6.9 g
of which, sugars*1.6 g
Fibre 1.9 g
Protein 3.3 g
Salt*0.03 g
*contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only-

Safety information

Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

