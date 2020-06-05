Cow & Gate Stage 2 Pea & Turkey Pie 200G Jar
- Vegetables, potato & turkey
- At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our delicious range of jars, we use over 27 different fruits and vegetables, plus a variety of tastes & textures, so there's plenty for your baby to explore.
- This Garden Pea & Turkey Pie is made with our highest quality ingredients sourced directly from farmers we know and trust. What's more, it's
- -free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
- -free from added salt*
- -free from added sugar*
- -a texture that is tailored for your baby's age
- *contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
- Cow & Gate, over 100 years of trusted experience
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 0.2KG
- No added salt
Ingredients
Vegetables (43%) (Peas (20%), Pumpkin (8%), Tomato Purée, Courgette, Onion, Celery), Water, Potato (15%), Turkey (9%), Wheat Starch (Gluten Free), Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
- Preparation
- Serve hot or cold.
- Little appetites vary. Stir well & serve your baby's portion into a clean bowl.
- To warm, stand in hot water. Take care if microwaving.
- Stir well & always check the temperature before serving.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Natural ingredients may cause staining.
- Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- We're here to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|256 kJ / 61 kcal
|Fat
|1.8 g
|of which, saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9 g
|of which, sugars*
|1.6 g
|Fibre
|1.9 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|Salt*
|0.03 g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
Safety information
Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.
