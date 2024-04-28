Porky Lights 6 Premium British Low Fat Pork Sausages 400G Facebook Instagram

The Sausages Porky Lights are made from prime cuts of lean hand trimmed pork. Both lower in fat and low in sugar, and delicately seasoned, they come in at 55% less fat than their Porky Whites big brother. An altogether lighter bite!

All Packaging 100% Recyclable

Made with Hand-Trimmed Cuts of Pork Bring the Family to the Table 55% less fat than our regular Porky Whites sausages Free of genetically modified ingredients Gluten Free

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Pork 75%, Water, Gluten Free Breadcrumb (Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fibre), Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, White Pepper, Preservative: Sodium Sulphite, Sage, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Mace, Ground Coriander, Cayenne Chilli Mix (Paprika, Cayenne), Ground Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Marjoram, Ground Ginger, Filled in Natural Pork Casings

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using UK/EU Pork

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

