Tesco Bratwurst 540G

Quality product but needs more flavour
Very tasty, very meaty, very low carbs. Excellent find for keto.
Good Filling, Really Tough Skins
Nice meaty sausages, would make a great hot dog were it not for the casing. This stuff is so tough you could use it instead of an inner tube in a bike tyre. I'd buy it again if the casing was changed to something edible.
Not great
I really fancied a nice and tasty German sausage after having one a few days previously at an event I went to. The pale colour hints at the blandness to come. Wont buy again and reluctant to eat the ones I froze.