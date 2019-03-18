By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bratwurst 540G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Bratwurst 540G
£ 2.10
£0.39/100g
One sausage
  • Energy1066kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat23.0g
    33%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1185kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pork sausages with herbs and spices.
  • Made in Germany Pork seasoned with herbs and spices to a traditional recipe Our Bratwurst sausages are made by a family run company that has been producing sausages for 3 generations dating back to 1931. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork.
  • Made in Germany Pork seasoned with herbs and spices to a traditional recipe Our Bratwurst sausages are made by a family run company that has been producing sausages for 3 generations dating back to 1931. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork.
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (82%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mustard Powder, Marjoram, Caraway, Ginger, Pepper, Nutmeg, Parsnip, Chilli, Onion, Lovage, Fenugreek, Onion Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains mustard.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Time: 8-10 mins. For best results, place under a pre heated grill for 8-10 mins, turning frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Time:13-15 mins Fry in a little oil for 13-15 mins, turning frequently.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1185kJ / 286kcal1066kJ / 258kcal
Fat25.5g23.0g
Saturates8.9g8.0g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein13.4g12.1g
Salt2.2g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 6 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality product but needs more flavour

3 stars

Quality product but needs more flavour

Very tasty, very meaty, very low carbs. Excellent

5 stars

Very tasty, very meaty, very low carbs. Excellent find for keto.

Good Filling, Really Tough Skins

2 stars

Nice meaty sausages, would make a great hot dog were it not for the casing. This stuff is so tough you could use it instead of an inner tube in a bike tyre. I'd buy it again if the casing was changed to something edible.

Not great

3 stars

I really fancied a nice and tasty German sausage after having one a few days previously at an event I went to. The pale colour hints at the blandness to come. Wont buy again and reluctant to eat the ones I froze.

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Tesco Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Dawtona Sauerkraut 900G

£ 1.39
£0.23/100g

Tesco White Finger Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here