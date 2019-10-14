By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Watercress, Spinach & Rocket 80G

3.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Watercress, Spinach & Rocket 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

Product Description

  • A mix of watercress, spinach and rocket.
  • Strong. Watercress grown in mineral rich water with peppery rocket and spinach.
  Strong. Watercress grown in mineral rich water with peppery rocket and spinach.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Watercress, Spinach, Rocket.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor shelf life.

2 stars

I like it in my salad or as a side dish. I know how good it is for us full of iron. But the last two lots have gone of quickly you can tell it goes droopy and smells bad.it has a very short self life.

Did you know that watercress flowered ?

2 stars

The bag I received with my home delivery was 95% watercress. No exaggeration, I counted 7 bits of rocket and just a little bit more spinach. To make it even worse the watercress was starting to flower ! I never knew it did so at least I learned something.

Strong intense super flavour.

5 stars

Very peppery indeed. Strong taste. But super fresh. Would enhance any salad. Add some tomatoes and dressing and no-one would complain about plain/boring salad. Mouth still tingling!

Healthy

5 stars

Full of vitamins & good to eat

