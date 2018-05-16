Cirio Chopped Tomato Tetra Pack

Product Description
- Chopped Tomatoes.
- Cirio is the sponsor of the Italian Chefs Federation
- Finely Chopped Tomatoes!
- Our range includes 4 flavours: Plain, basil, chilli, or garlic & onion. Great bases for a variety of tomato dishes, plus the eco-friendly packaging is lightweight, easy to store and use.
- The Authentic Italian taste
- In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household. Just like our Cirio Polpa Fine.
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Chopped Tomatoes 65%, Tomato Paste, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3-4 days.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Name and address
- Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
- Via P. Poggi 11,
- 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
- Italy.
Return to
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|118 kJ / 28 kcal
|Fat
|0,0 g
|of which saturates
|0,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,9 g
|of which sugars
|3,7 g
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|Protein
|1,1 g
|Salt
|0,30 g
