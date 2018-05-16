By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cirio Chopped Tomato Tetra Pack

£ 1.35
£3.47/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped Tomatoes.
  • Cirio is the sponsor of the Italian Chefs Federation
  • Finely Chopped Tomatoes!
  • Our range includes 4 flavours: Plain, basil, chilli, or garlic & onion. Great bases for a variety of tomato dishes, plus the eco-friendly packaging is lightweight, easy to store and use.
  • The Authentic Italian taste
  • In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household. Just like our Cirio Polpa Fine.
  • Pack size: 390G

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes 65%, Tomato Paste, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3-4 days.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Name and address

  • Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi 11,
  • 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
  • Italy.

Return to

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 118 kJ / 28 kcal
Fat 0,0 g
of which saturates 0,0 g
Carbohydrate 4,9 g
of which sugars 3,7 g
Fibre 1,2 g
Protein 1,1 g
Salt 0,30 g

