Cirio Double Concentrate Puree 4 Pack 70G

Cirio Double Concentrate Puree 4 Pack 70G
£ 1.25
£4.47/kg

Product Description

  • Tomato Paste.
  • Tomatoes E.U.
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes

Storage

Once opened store 3-4 days on the fridge.

Produce of

Produced in E.U.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi,
  • 11 40068 S. Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.cirio1856.com

Net Contents

4 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy400 kJ - 95 kcal
Fat0,4 g
of which saturates0,2 g
Carbohydrate16 g
of which sugars15,3 g
Fibre5,4 g
Protein4,1 g
Salt0,03 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

