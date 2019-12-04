By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oykos Greek Style Salted Caramel Yogurt 4X110g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Oykos Greek Style Salted Caramel Yogurt 4X110g
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g
Each 110g pot contains
  • Energy703 kJ 168 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with a salted caramel layer
  • Find us on Twitter and Facebook
  • Step into the world of Danone Oykos and enjoy a truly sumptuous taste experience...
  • Danone Oykos combines the gorgeously thick, silky texture of Greek-Style yogurt, with a generous layer of succulent fruit or smooth caramel just waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the pot.
  • Oykos. Probably the tastiest yogurt in the world!
  • Enjoy the divine taste of creamy Oykos with a sumptuous salted caramel layer...
  • ...and why not indulge your senses and try one of our other Oykos flavours?
  • Strawberry, Blueberry and Peach
  • Pots not to be sold separately

Danone A company of the Danone Group

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar (9.4%), Toffee (2.7%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Water), Caramel (0.7%) (Sugar, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavour, Emulsifier (Monoglyceride of Fatty Acids), Colour (Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK 0808-144-9451 Free Phone
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • www.oykos.co.uk
  • IRL 1800 949992 Free Phone
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (110g)%RI* (110g)
Energy kJ6397038
kcal1531688
Fat (g)8.69.514
of which saturates (g)5.66.231
Carbohydrate (g)16.217.97
of which sugar (g)15.517.019
Fibre (g)<0.1<0.1-
Protein (g)2.62.96
Salt (g)0.220.244
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Muller Corner Bliss Cheesecake Salted Caramel 4X100g

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Muller Rice Salted Caramel Dessert 180G

£ 0.68
£0.38/100g

Offer

Oykos Greek Style Raspberry Yogurt 4X110g

£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here