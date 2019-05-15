By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cut Basil 30G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Cut Basil 30G
£ 0.70
£0.23/10g
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

Product Description

  • Basil
  • Basil
  • Sweet and peppery Perfect partner for tomatoes
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Basil

Storage

You can freeze any left over herbs, by chopping them finely and placing them in a freezer bag. Use for cooking straight from the freezer.Basil does not keep well in the fridge. To keep any left-over basil fresh, roughly chop leaves and stalks into a small container and cover with a little oil to keep the colour. This will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. Tear leaves as required. Don't forget, the stalks are just as flavoursome.

Produce of

Produce of Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Portugal, South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. To keep any left-over basil fresh, roughly chop leaves and stalks into a small container and cover with a little oil to keep the colour. This will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. Tear leaves as required. Don't forget, the stalks are just as flavoursome.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Received this as a substitute for a pot of basil.

5 stars

Received this as a substitute for a pot of basil. Not only were four packs sent as a replacement but the leaves were of a good size, very fresh and it has lasted for several days in the fridge

