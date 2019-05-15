Tesco Cut Basil 30G

Received this as a substitute for a pot of basil.
Received this as a substitute for a pot of basil. Not only were four packs sent as a replacement but the leaves were of a good size, very fresh and it has lasted for several days in the fridge
Basil
You can freeze any left over herbs, by chopping them finely and placing them in a freezer bag. Use for cooking straight from the freezer.Basil does not keep well in the fridge. To keep any left-over basil fresh, roughly chop leaves and stalks into a small container and cover with a little oil to keep the colour. This will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. Tear leaves as required. Don't forget, the stalks are just as flavoursome.
Produce of Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Portugal, South Africa
Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.
3 Servings
30g
