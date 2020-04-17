By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Kaffir Lime X2

£ 1.00
£0.50/each
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%

Product Description

  • Kaffir Lime Leaves
  • Kaffir Lime Leaves
  • Aromatic and floral A traditional thai ingredient

Information

Ingredients

Lime Leaves

Storage

Keep in the fridge. Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays, add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Tear or crush leaves into dishes, remove before serving. Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays, add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 count per pack

