Florette Classic Salad Bowl 160G

Crisp, fresh and ideal if you're on the go.
This was delicious. I needed to take a quick and easy lunch that I could take during a hospital visit and whilst you could prepare this yourself at home, it was perfect for me during a stressful day to have one less thing to think about. I added to it some ready to eat falafel and it made a filling and healthy lunch. The fact this it's in a box rather than a bag meant I could eat it straight out of the packaging. It was crisp, fresh and very tasty. I will be buying more.
Not enough tomatoes or cucumber
Good quality, I buy this for one person and it does for two meals. As the first meal uses up the tomatoes and cucumber I would like to have 2 more tomatoes and extra cucumber and less carrot, an additional few pence on the price would be acceptable.
will not buy again
I found it was mostly carrots with very little lattice all you could see was carrots - not nice at all