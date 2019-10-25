By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Florette Classic Salad Bowl 160G

3.5(3)Write a review
Florette Classic Salad Bowl 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • A refreshing mix of iceberg, crunchy carrot and cabbage topped with sweet tomatoes and cucumber
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Washes & ready to eat
  • Always made with sunshine
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot, Iceberg, White Cabbage, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes

Storage

To keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours

Name and address

  • Florette UK & Ireland Florette House,
  • Wood End Lane,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8NF,
  • UK.

  • We'd love to hear what you think.
  • You can email us at: contactuk@florette.com or call us on +44 (0)1543 250050
  • www.florettesalad.co.uk
Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 102 kJ
-24 kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 3.3g
of which sugars 2.7g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 0.03g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Crisp, fresh and ideal if you're on the go.

5 stars

This was delicious. I needed to take a quick and easy lunch that I could take during a hospital visit and whilst you could prepare this yourself at home, it was perfect for me during a stressful day to have one less thing to think about. I added to it some ready to eat falafel and it made a filling and healthy lunch. The fact this it's in a box rather than a bag meant I could eat it straight out of the packaging. It was crisp, fresh and very tasty. I will be buying more.

Not enough tomatoes or cucumber

3 stars

Good quality, I buy this for one person and it does for two meals. As the first meal uses up the tomatoes and cucumber I would like to have 2 more tomatoes and extra cucumber and less carrot, an additional few pence on the price would be acceptable.

will not buy again

2 stars

I found it was mostly carrots with very little lattice all you could see was carrots - not nice at all

