By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Bugles Cheese 110G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Bugles Cheese 110G
£ 0.90
£0.82/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy657 kJ 158 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.7g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 657 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Corn Snack
  • - Walkers Bugles Cheese Snacks, the cheesy snacks you can't keep your hands off
  • - Enjoy the great taste of Walkers in a fun shaped corn snack with a unique crunchy texture
  • - Sharing bag perfect for the whole family to share
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Contain no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
  • Discover our Walkers Bugles Snacks - a fun cone shaped snack for a tasty crunch. Enjoy the great taste of Walkers in a fun shape with a unique texture. Can't keep your hands off them? Walkers Bugles are also available in Southern Style BBQ and Sour Cream and Black Pepper flavours. Discover the wider range of Walkers Snacks. Why not try Walkers Mix Ups? All your favourite Walkers snacks in one bag - 4 different snacks = 4 x the fun!
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Seasoning [Whey Powder (contains Milk), Flavourings (contains Milk), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Soya, Celery, Barley, Mustard, Egg, Crustaceans

Storage

Store in cool dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 - 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100 g
Energy 657 kJ2190 kJ
-158 kcal(8%*)525 kcal
Fat 8.7 g(13%*)29.3 g
of which saturates 0.8 g(4%*)2.5 g
Carbohydrate 17.0 g56.9 g
of which sugars 2.1 g(2%*)7.2 g
Fibre 0.9 g3.0 g
Protein 2.1 g7.0 g
Salt 0.64 g(11%*)2.12 g
This pack contains 3 - 4 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheesy!

5 stars

Love these, taste great :)

Good quality, perfect taste. Delicious :)

5 stars

Good quality, perfect taste. Delicious :)

Helpful little swaps

Walkers Poppables Sweet Chilli Snacks 110G

£ 0.90
£0.82/100g

Offer

Walkers Poppables Cheddar Cheese Snacks 110G

£ 0.90
£0.82/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here