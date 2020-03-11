L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Power Shower Gel 300Ml
- Men Expert Hydra Power Shower Gel
- Our 1st Men Expert shower gel powered by Mountain Water to provide you with 24 hours of long lasting hydration. Fight against discomfort with the cutting-edge hydrating agents designed to keep you fresh for longer.
- Our brand new shower gels 100% crafted for men. 6 unbelievable flavours for you to try, which one are you?
- The ultimate 3 in 1 for face, body and hair
- Powered by Mountain Water
- With a woody fragrance
- Avoid Anti-Discomfort with 24H of ultimate hydration
- Pack size: 300ML
744755 08, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Chloride, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Linalool, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L. C220630/1)
- Suitable for face, body and hair.
300ml
