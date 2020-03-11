L’Oreal Men Expert Clean Power Shower Gel 300Ml
Product Description
- Clean Power Shower Gel
- Our 1st Men Expert shower gel rich in Citrus Fruits to de-toxify and deeply cleanse your skin for an incredible sensation of cleanliness for your face, body and hair.
- Our brand new shower gels 100% crafted for men. 6 unbelievable flavours for you to try, which one are you?
- Goes well with
- Clean Power Anti-Perspirant 250ml
- The ultimate 3 in 1 for face, body and hair
- Powered by Citrus Fruits for ultimate cleanliness
- The ultimate solution for total 100% cleanliness head-to-toe
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
744756 03, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Citronellol, Citric Acid, F.I.L. C183951/1
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for face, body and hair.
Net Contents
300ml ℮
