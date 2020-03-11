L’Oreal Men Expert Total Clean Shower Gel 300Ml
Product Description
- Men Expert Total Clean Shower Gel
- Our 1st Men Expert shower gel powered by Carbon for 5 in 1 total action!
- Face, body, hair, shave and moisturise all in one! Feel totally clean as the carbon acts as a super-magnet, removing all impurities.
- Our brand new shower gels 100% crafted for men. 6 unbelievable flavours for you to try, which one are you?
- Goes well with
- L'Oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant 250ml
- The ultimate 5 in 1 for face, body, hair, shave and moisturise
- Powered by Carbon
- Your all in one solution to simplify your morning routine
- Pack size: 300ML
Ingredients
744125 16, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Parfum / Fragrance, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-90M, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Limonene, Linalool, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Citric Acid, BHT, Coumarin, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L. C220536/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for face, body and hair.
Net Contents
300ml
