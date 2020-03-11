By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Shower Gel 300Ml

5(42)Write a review
L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Shower Gel 300Ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Our 1st Men Expert shower gel boosted with Taurine. This ultimate ingredient, packed with vitamins, provides an energetic and explosive sensation when applied on skin. A shot of energy to provide men with the perfect morning pick-me up.
  • Our brand new shower gels 100% crafted for men. 6 unbelievable flavours for you to try, which one are you?
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser 50ml
  • L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Gel 100ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Charcoal Face Wash 150ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Face Wash 150ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Recharging Moisturiser 50ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Post Shave Balm 100ml
  • The ultimate 3 in 1 for face, body and hair
  • Powered by taurine
  • Your morning shot of energy
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

744753 10, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Parfum / Fragrance, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 16035 / Red 40, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citric Acid, Taurine, (F.I.L. C220637/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for face, body and hair.

Net Contents

300ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

42 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Decent scent, does wake you up

4 stars

It's a nice scent, but is a little funny smelling, does wake you up especially in the mornings. Would recommend it, especially when you have a busy day ahead of you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Shower Gel

5 stars

This by far is my favourite shower gel, makes you feel fresh & clean, awake, energised and smells great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really fantastic product

5 stars

This is a great product Smells fresh and unique Easy to apply and looks great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling energised

5 stars

I love the scent of this wash it really does leave me feeling ready for the day. I love the packaging too it enables the product to dispense quickly and easily. Recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It cleans

3 stars

The packaging is good for this product and about the best bit. I found it hard to get the gel to lather without using a large amount and the scent was very mild in use, not at all what I was expecting from the packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality shower gel

3 stars

Works well, not really a distinct smell after washing though, still does the required function [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

invigorating!

5 stars

Fantastic product. Excellent for very sensitive skin, only very small amount to use and nice smell not overpowering, always feels refreshed afterward. Great value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really wakes you up.

5 stars

I received this shower gel a couple of weeks ago, and have used it every day since. Really refreshing first thing in the morning, and also smells nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet

5 stars

This product smells good, easy to apply, and my skin is sweet after the application. My wife can use it too, not too "men". [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Invigorating

5 stars

Great refreshing shower gel which really energises you in the morning. Works well with sensitive skin too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L’Oreal Men Expert Clean Power Shower Gel 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

L’Oreal Men Expert Total Clean Shower Gel 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

L’Oreal Men Expert Hydra Power Shower Gel 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Men Expert Shower Hydra Sensitive 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here