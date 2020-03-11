L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Shower Gel 300Ml

Decent scent, does wake you up
It's a nice scent, but is a little funny smelling, does wake you up especially in the mornings. Would recommend it, especially when you have a busy day ahead of you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic Shower Gel
This by far is my favourite shower gel, makes you feel fresh & clean, awake, energised and smells great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really fantastic product
This is a great product Smells fresh and unique Easy to apply and looks great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feeling energised
I love the scent of this wash it really does leave me feeling ready for the day. I love the packaging too it enables the product to dispense quickly and easily. Recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It cleans
The packaging is good for this product and about the best bit. I found it hard to get the gel to lather without using a large amount and the scent was very mild in use, not at all what I was expecting from the packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good quality shower gel
Works well, not really a distinct smell after washing though, still does the required function [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
invigorating!
Fantastic product. Excellent for very sensitive skin, only very small amount to use and nice smell not overpowering, always feels refreshed afterward. Great value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really wakes you up.
I received this shower gel a couple of weeks ago, and have used it every day since. Really refreshing first thing in the morning, and also smells nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sweet
This product smells good, easy to apply, and my skin is sweet after the application. My wife can use it too, not too "men". [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Invigorating
Great refreshing shower gel which really energises you in the morning. Works well with sensitive skin too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]