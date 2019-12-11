By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Tonic Wine 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Magnum Tonic Wine 200Ml
£ 3.75
£1.88/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic beverage.
  • The name "Tonic Wine" does not imply health giving or medicinal properties.
  • Original Jamaican recipe
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Mellow, syrupy sweet with a distinctive cherry taste

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

16.5% vol

Producer

J. Wray & Nephew Limited

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

J. Wray & Nephew Limited

Country

Jamaica

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Not available, produced from pasteurized white grape must

History

  • Magnum Tonic Wine is a fortified tonic wine that has found great acceptance in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The Original Jamaican Magnum Tonic Wine is bottled & packed in Jamaica. A unique ready-to-drink offering that is bottled at 16.5% alc/vol. Enjoy the 100% Jamaican Recipe, same liquid, same bottle.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store away from materials with strong aromas. Keep away from excessive light and heat as this will damage its typical fragrance. A shelf life of 18 months is recommended.

Produce of

Manufactured and bottled in Jamaica

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Campari UK,
  • Kingston,
  • Jamaica.

Importer address

  • Campari UK,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Campari UK,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Wray & Nephew Rum Cream 200Ml

£ 4.25
£2.13/100ml

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 330Ml

£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Port Royal Beef Jamaican Patty 140G

£ 0.85
£0.61/100g

Supermalt Multipack 6 X 330Ml

£ 4.50
£0.23/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here