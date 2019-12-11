Magnum Tonic Wine 200Ml

Product Description
- Alcoholic beverage.
- The name "Tonic Wine" does not imply health giving or medicinal properties.
- Original Jamaican recipe
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Mellow, syrupy sweet with a distinctive cherry taste
Alcohol Units
3.3
ABV
16.5% vol
Producer
J. Wray & Nephew Limited
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
J. Wray & Nephew Limited
Country
Jamaica
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Not available, produced from pasteurized white grape must
History
- Magnum Tonic Wine is a fortified tonic wine that has found great acceptance in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The Original Jamaican Magnum Tonic Wine is bottled & packed in Jamaica. A unique ready-to-drink offering that is bottled at 16.5% alc/vol. Enjoy the 100% Jamaican Recipe, same liquid, same bottle.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store away from materials with strong aromas. Keep away from excessive light and heat as this will damage its typical fragrance. A shelf life of 18 months is recommended.
Produce of
Manufactured and bottled in Jamaica
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Campari UK,
- Kingston,
- Jamaica.
Importer address
- Campari UK,
- The Shard,
- 32 London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Campari UK,
- The Shard,
- 32 London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
200ml
