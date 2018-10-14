By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel 250Ml
£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Starbucks® arabica coffee, sterilised.
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Fairtrade
  • A burst of rich sweetness
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

1.5% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (18.2%) (Water, Coffee Extract), Sugar (6.5%), Caramel Flavouring (contains Milk), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Coffee and Sugar trade in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 98%, excluding Liquid ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best Before: See neck.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold, shake well.

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (30mg/100ml).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • DK.

Return to

  • UK customer service: 0845 600 6688
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml:
Energy:275kJ/65kcal
Fat:1.2g
of which saturates:0.8g
Carbohydrate:11.0g
of which sugars:11.0g
Protein:2.8g
Salt:0.09g

Safety information

Gorgeous drink can't get enough of it

4 stars

