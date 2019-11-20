Tesco Baby Cucumbers 200G

Tesco, please bring it back to the store...
Great product, my family loves it but I am frustrated that it is not available to me anymore. Unfortunately my local Tesco superstore stopped stocking it, and I also cannot buy it on-line, this option disappears once I log in... My only option is to drive 20-25 min to Tesco extra, which is quite a waste of fuel and time.
Please continue to provide the product
They are really great. I was initially saddened to find out that the cucumbers were removed from your range, then happy again to see there is still possibility to have them back for shopping. Please continue to supply them to the customer. A happy and grateful customer
Fantastic for school lunchboxes!
Fantastic for school lunchboxes!
The best munchies ever!
The best 'mini-munch' with hardly any calories and so refreshing, too.
overpackaged
love the taste but too much plastic so wont buy
is this will be available soon??
is this will be available soon??
Healthy Snacking
These are far better than normal cucumbers and good for snacking
discovered these little beauties just recently
discovered these little beauties just recently. They are great in salads, and i have sliced a few and put in pickle jars with vinegar to have later in the year with home made burgers.
Brilliant Idea!
Just the right amount for one person rather than have what is still huge on a 'portion' serving. Love the flavour and texture! Good also when an unusual presentation is required ( cut lengthways or as petite O slices!