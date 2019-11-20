By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Baby Cucumbers 200G

4.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Baby Cucumbers 200G
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy52kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Cucumber.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected to be cool and crisp with extra crunch.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cucumber

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy65kJ / 16kcal52kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.0g
Sugars1.2g1.0g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco, please bring it back to the store...

5 stars

Great product, my family loves it but I am frustrated that it is not available to me anymore. Unfortunately my local Tesco superstore stopped stocking it, and I also cannot buy it on-line, this option disappears once I log in... My only option is to drive 20-25 min to Tesco extra, which is quite a waste of fuel and time.

Please continue to provide the product

5 stars

They are really great. I was initially saddened to find out that the cucumbers were removed from your range, then happy again to see there is still possibility to have them back for shopping. Please continue to supply them to the customer. A happy and grateful customer

Fantastic for school lunchboxes!

5 stars

Fantastic for school lunchboxes!

The best munchies ever!

5 stars

The best 'mini-munch' with hardly any calories and so refreshing, too.

overpackaged

2 stars

love the taste but too much plastic so wont buy

is this will be available soon??

5 stars

is this will be available soon??

Healthy Snacking

5 stars

These are far better than normal cucumbers and good for snacking

discovered these little beauties just recently

5 stars

discovered these little beauties just recently. They are great in salads, and i have sliced a few and put in pickle jars with vinegar to have later in the year with home made burgers.

Brilliant Idea!

5 stars

Just the right amount for one person rather than have what is still huge on a 'portion' serving. Love the flavour and texture! Good also when an unusual presentation is required ( cut lengthways or as petite O slices!

