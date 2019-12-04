Innocent Gorgeous Greens Smoothie 750Ml

Love this! Wonderful taste!
Offer
1 Pressed Apple (49%), 1/2 of a Crushed Pear (29%), A Slice of Crushed Peach, A Dash of Crushed Courgette (6%), Some Squeezed Orange, Some Crushed Spinach (1.6%), Some Crushed Kale (1.6%), A Squeeze of Lemon Juice, A Splash of Safflower and Spirulina Extract (0.4%), A Splash of Baobab, Fruit Pulp Extract (0.02%)
Keep refrigerated 0-8°COnce opened drink within 2 days For best before date see neck
250ml = 1 serving
750ml
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|(per 250ml)
|Energy
|207kJ (49kcal)
|518kJ (122kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|26g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|26g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|12mg (15%*)
|30mg (37%*)
|* % Reference Intake
