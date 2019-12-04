By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Gorgeous Greens Smoothie 750Ml

Write a review
Innocent Gorgeous Greens Smoothie 750Ml
£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Gorgeous Greens Apples, Pears, Kale & Baobab
  • 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/charity
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • This innocent smoothie is a blend of pure fruit juices, whole crushed fruit and veg, baobab fruit pulp, safflower and spirulina extract
  • This bottle houses a delicious smoothie. But it's got an extra feature that not many people know about. It has the power to perceive your deepest thoughts and desires. It knows all about your midnight trips to the fridge and dreams of owning a racing pigeon. It also knows that you're going to pop it in the recycling bin when you're done. Because you're one of the good ones. It can tell.
  • A source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • The Innocent Promise
  • Taste good. Does good.
  • Tasty healthy products
  • Sourced sustainably
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and veg
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • A source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

1 Pressed Apple (49%), 1/2 of a Crushed Pear (29%), A Slice of Crushed Peach, A Dash of Crushed Courgette (6%), Some Squeezed Orange, Some Crushed Spinach (1.6%), Some Crushed Kale (1.6%), A Squeeze of Lemon Juice, A Splash of Safflower and Spirulina Extract (0.4%), A Splash of Baobab, Fruit Pulp Extract (0.02%)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°COnce opened drink within 2 days For best before date see neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening, not after

Number of uses

250ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
Return to

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)(per 250ml)
Energy207kJ (49kcal)518kJ (122kcal)
Fat0g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrate10g26g
(of which sugars)10g26g
Fibre0.9g2.2g
Protein1.2g3.0g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C12mg (15%*)30mg (37%*)
* % Reference Intake--
250ml = 1 serving--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this! Wonderful taste!

5 stars

Love this! Wonderful taste!

