Pringles Original 130G

Product Description
- Savoury Snack
- Savour the iconic taste sensation that is Pringles Original.
- A blend of potatoes and crisp salt finish, plus a unique freshness to keep our crisps crunchy inside our iconic red can. For party snacks, nights in, or as a tasty bite to share with friends, it's always a good time for Pringles Original. And with its re-sealable 130-gram canister, you can share all of your Pringles now, or save them for later.
- New perfect flavour in every bite
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Enjoy the classic taste of our iconic original flavour Pringles
- With 130 grams of Pringles-goodness, there's plenty of snacking to go around
- Enjoy either as a solo treat or delectable party snack
- Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable canister
- Vegetarian and vegan
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.
Number of uses
Portions per 130 g packaged: 4
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- IRL 1800 409 276
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy:
|2153 kJ
|646 kJ
|-
|514 kcal
|154 kcal
|8%
|Fat:
|33 g
|9.9 g
|14%
|of which saturates
|3.6 g
|1.1 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate:
|51 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars:
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|0%
|Fibre:
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.0 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt:
|1.3 g
|0.40 g
|7%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
