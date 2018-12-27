By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
I Heart Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Spanish Wine
  • Crisp and fruity, with fresh cut grass aromas and zesty lemon flavours.
  • Sauvignon Blanc means "Wild White" in French because the vines used to grow wild!
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine - producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Crisp & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and fruity, with aromas of freshly cut grass and zesty lemon flavours

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Henkell & Co

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested in the autumn at optimum ripeness. The grapes are lightly crushed to gently release the juice, which is then fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature for around 10 days, to preserve the freshness and purity of the fruit flavours. Once the wine has finished fermentation, it is filtered and prepared for bottling.

History

  • Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style- if you love Sauvignon Blanc then you will love i heart Sauvignon Blanc! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • Made from grapes sourced from some of the best growing areas in Spain.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • A great match with fresh salads, white fish and chorizo dishes, or enjoy on its own.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • I Heart Wines GmbH,
  • Biebricher Allee 142,
  • 65187 Wiesbaden,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

A rare wine I like very much.

4 stars

I received this for an xmas present. I loved it. Nice to drink not to many sulfides.

