Tesco Sliced Red Onion 180G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

100g contains
  • Energy174kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced onion.
  • Sliced red onions
  • Sweet and colourful, quick and convenient, ideal for salads, soups and sauces
  • Equivalent to 1 medium onion.
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Carefully sliced, sweet and full of flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Washed and ready to use.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 8-10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer serving
Energy174kJ / 41kcal174kJ / 41kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre2.2g2.2g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

convienient time saver

5 stars

Good onions, tasty as fresh whole ones

