Tesco French Style Dressing 175Ml

- Energy54kJ 13kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal
Product Description
- Vinaigrette salad dressing made with white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and black pepper.
- Tangy & Smooth Made with Dijon mustard
- Tangy & Smooth Made with Dijon mustard
- Tangy & smooth
- Made with Dijon mustard
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 175ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, White Wine Vinegar, Caster Sugar, Dijon Mustard (4%) [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Salt, Mustard Flour, Mustard Husk, Allspice, Turmeric], Cornflour, Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 11 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
175ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 15ml
|Energy
|362kJ / 86kcal
|54kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|11.4g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019