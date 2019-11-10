By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baking Buddy Natural Pumpkin Puree 425G

Baking Buddy Natural Pumpkin Puree 425G
£ 1.60
£0.38/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Pumpkin Puree
  • More recipes inside label
  • Energy 174/42kcal 2%, Fat 0%, Saturates 0%, Sugar 3.7%, Salt 0.35%
  • % of adult's reference intake (%RI).
  • 100% natural
  • High in fibre
  • Low salt
  • Fat and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 425g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pumpkin

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place, once opened store in a closed container and keep it chilled.For best before end date see bottom/top of the can

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

Servings per pack 8, serving size 53g

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd.,
  • 5 Jardine House,
  • Bessborough Road,
  • Harrow,
  • England,
  • HA1 3EX.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd.,
  • 5 Jardine House,
  • Bessborough Road,
  • Harrow,
  • England,
  • HA1 3EX.
  • Email: info@innovativebites.com

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy (kj)174.4592.46
Energy (kcal)41.6722.08
Fat (g)0.000.00
of which Saturates (g)0.000.00
Carbohydrate (g)6.673.53
of which Sugars (g)3.331.77
Fibre (g)2.501.33
Protein (g)1.670.88
Salt (g)0.020.01

Bring it back

5 stars

This pumpkin is great. I made pumpkin pie, pumpkin chili and pumpkin scones. It looks like they are no longer selling it. Tesco, please bring back the pumpkin puree!

Please keep it in stock! Perfect for pies - make A

5 stars

Please keep it in stock! Perfect for pies - make AMAZING burgers and even heathy brownies !

When will this be back in stock?

4 stars

I’m very keen to make pumpkin pie this Autumn. Please get some of this back in stock please Tesco!

Good price, delicious and healthy.

5 stars

This is so hard to find in England without paying exorbitant prices. It is great for pumpkin pie which is like a spicy custard tart or pumpkin cheesecake which is lovely and spicy. Wish they sold this all year.

brilliant. used it for pumpkin pie. saves all that

5 stars

brilliant. used it for pumpkin pie. saves all that prep of puree. perfect consistency. bought it from you last Nov as missed pumpkin harvest.so glad you still stock it.

