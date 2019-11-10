Baking Buddy Natural Pumpkin Puree 425G

Bring it back
This pumpkin is great. I made pumpkin pie, pumpkin chili and pumpkin scones. It looks like they are no longer selling it. Tesco, please bring back the pumpkin puree!
Please keep it in stock! Perfect for pies - make AMAZING burgers and even heathy brownies !
When will this be back in stock?
I’m very keen to make pumpkin pie this Autumn. Please get some of this back in stock please Tesco!
Good price, delicious and healthy.
This is so hard to find in England without paying exorbitant prices. It is great for pumpkin pie which is like a spicy custard tart or pumpkin cheesecake which is lovely and spicy. Wish they sold this all year.
brilliant. used it for pumpkin pie. saves all that prep of puree. perfect consistency. bought it from you last Nov as missed pumpkin harvest.so glad you still stock it.