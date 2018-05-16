Light & Free Greek Style Cherry Yogurt 4X115g

- Energy233 kJ 55 kcal3%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt0.19g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fat free yogurt with fruit and sweeteners
- Have you noticed our new look? It's part of our journey to reduce our impact on the environment.
- Find out more on our website.
- Pass me the spoon!
- That's what our thick & creamy Greek style yogurt is all about. 100% delicious, 0% fat and no added sugar.**
- **Contains naturally occuring sugars
- 233 kJ 55 kcal per pot△
- △3% of an adult's reference intake. Per 100g: 203kJ/48kcal
- Light* & Free
- Live free
- Everyone should be able to express themselves, to live life free.
- Free to explore, experiment, experience. Without anything stopping you.
- *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
- This outer wrap contains important information: please read before discarding.
- Pots not to be sold separately.
- 0% fat
- 0% added sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 460g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Cherry (10%), Starches (Potato, Tapioca), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Carrageenan), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Colour (Anthocyanin), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- UK Free Phone 0808-144-9451
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- ROI Callsave 1800 949992
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 115g serving
|%RI*** per serving
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|203
|233
|-
|48
|55
|3
|Fat (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.4
|8.5
|3
|of which sugars (g)
|6.4
|7.3
|8
|Fibre (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Protein (g)
|4.3
|4.9
|10
|Salt (g)
|0.17
|0.19
|3
|Calcium (mg) (%RI***)
|153 (19%)
|176
|22
|***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
