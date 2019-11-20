Light & Free Greek Style Raspberry Yogurt 4X115g

Horrible 1 stars A Tesco Customer20th November 2019 Absolutely disgusting. Full of sweetener and so sweet (in a bad way)! Absolutely horrible, no idea how other people can like it. I bought 2 packs and they went to the bin as no one from my family was able to eat them. How can something be so sweet?! Report

Fab product 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 11th November 2019 Great product. Very fruity and creamy and very little calories. Would definately recommend it. Great strawberry favour even with it being low in calories.Will definately be adding this to my weekly shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Yoghurt 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 30th October 2019 I bought a few different flavours of this yoghurt and all of them were really delicious, you can really taste the fruit content and they are thick and creamy in taste even though they are supposed to be a healthier alternative. They taste like a luxury product and I loved the fun and creative thought that had gone into the modern style packaging. This is definitely a brand of yoghurt that I'll be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yes to yoghurt 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 25th September 2019 I received this from try it sampling and I like it. I'm not a huge fan of yoghurts and this was smooth which I prefer. It tastes good and I'd probably buy it again and add fruit to it. It's definitely a good value product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No 1 YOGHURT FOR ME 5 stars A Tesco Customer23rd August 2019 These yoghurts are delicious , all the flavours taste wonderful can highly recommend, I am diabetic so fat free for me that they taste swee5 but good for you. Report

Thick and creamy 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 22nd August 2019 For a fat free yogurt this was really creamy and tasty. I would say it had a good natural flavour and a perfect balance of yogurt and fruit. It doesn’t contain aspartame like a lot of other low calorie products which is a bonus too. Very nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy with no guilt! 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 25th July 2019 I got the Light & Free Strawberry flavoured yogurt to try as it was 0% fat and 0% added sugar, all bonuses when it comes to yogurt! I loved the thick and creamy texture which went well with some fresh fruit and a bit of runny honey. There are so many flavours to try…Raspberry, Blueberry, Passion fruit, Lemon, Cherry and even Vanilla Vibe! Would definitely recommend the Light & Free range for that Greek yogurt taste without the guilt :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really lovely 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 22nd July 2019 Creamy, tasty, lovely, smooth, really enjoyed this, really nice item, will be certainly buying these again. Have mentioned this to all my friends , family to try them. Everyone enjoyed these, they will be on my weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and healthy 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 15th July 2019 I am always looking for quick snacks as a pick me up and thought I would try these yoghurt pots. It didn't taste like it is a 'light' product. I found it creamy and flavourful, which you don't normally get with these types of products. I didn't still feel hungry after eating it. I can't say this flavour was the best I've ever had but I'm not put off trying another variety as I have heard good things about the line. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]