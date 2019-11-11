By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Light & Free Greek Style Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g

4.5(212)Write a review
image 1 of Light & Free Greek Style Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Each 115g serving contains
  • Energy235 kJ 55 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fat free yogurt with fruit and sweeteners
  • Have you noticed our new look? It's part of our journey to reduce our impact on the environment.
  • Fin out more on our website.
  • Pass me the spoon!
  • Join us on:
  • lightandfree.com
  • Instagram @lightandfreeuk
  • Facebook lightandfreeuk
  • That's what our thick & creamy Greek style yogurt is all about. 100% delicious, 0% fat and no added sugar.**
  • **Contains naturally occuring sugars
  • 235 kJ 55 kcal per pot△
  • △3% of an adult's reference intake. Per 100g: 204/48kcal
  • Light* & Free
  • Live free
  • Everyone should be able to express themselves, to live life free.
  • Free to explore, experiment, experience. Without anything stopping you.
  • *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
  • Discover the other Light & Free flavours
  • Vanilla
  • Blueberry
  • Cherry
  • Coconut
  • This outer wrap contains important information: please read before discarding.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • 0% fat
  • 0% added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (12%), Oligofructose (Fibre), Starches (Potato, Tapioca), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Carrageenan), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK Free Phone 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI Callsave 1800-949992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 115g serving%RI*** per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)204235
-48553
Fat (g)0.10.10
of which saturates (g)0.000
Carbohydrate (g)6.97.93
of which sugars (g)5.96.88
Fibre (g)1.92.2-
Protein (g)44.69
Salt (g)0.160.183
Calcium (mg) (RI***)154 (19%)17722
***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

212 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fab product

5 stars

Great product. Very fruity and creamy and very little calories. Would definately recommend it. Great strawberry favour even with it being low in calories.Will definately be adding this to my weekly shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Yoghurt

5 stars

I bought a few different flavours of this yoghurt and all of them were really delicious, you can really taste the fruit content and they are thick and creamy in taste even though they are supposed to be a healthier alternative. They taste like a luxury product and I loved the fun and creative thought that had gone into the modern style packaging. This is definitely a brand of yoghurt that I'll be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yes to yoghurt

5 stars

I received this from try it sampling and I like it. I'm not a huge fan of yoghurts and this was smooth which I prefer. It tastes good and I'd probably buy it again and add fruit to it. It's definitely a good value product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy

5 stars

For a fat free yogurt this was really creamy and tasty. I would say it had a good natural flavour and a perfect balance of yogurt and fruit. It doesn’t contain aspartame like a lot of other low calorie products which is a bonus too. Very nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy with no guilt!

4 stars

I got the Light & Free Strawberry flavoured yogurt to try as it was 0% fat and 0% added sugar, all bonuses when it comes to yogurt! I loved the thick and creamy texture which went well with some fresh fruit and a bit of runny honey. There are so many flavours to try…Raspberry, Blueberry, Passion fruit, Lemon, Cherry and even Vanilla Vibe! Would definitely recommend the Light & Free range for that Greek yogurt taste without the guilt :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really lovely

5 stars

Creamy, tasty, lovely, smooth, really enjoyed this, really nice item, will be certainly buying these again. Have mentioned this to all my friends , family to try them. Everyone enjoyed these, they will be on my weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and healthy

4 stars

I am always looking for quick snacks as a pick me up and thought I would try these yoghurt pots. It didn't taste like it is a 'light' product. I found it creamy and flavourful, which you don't normally get with these types of products. I didn't still feel hungry after eating it. I can't say this flavour was the best I've ever had but I'm not put off trying another variety as I have heard good things about the line. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

light & free amazing

5 stars

the light & free range is amazingly creamy with great flavour. perfect for diets as like eating a full fat yoghurt but without all the calories. i love the strawberry ones the best. when my dad came round he had one and fell in love with them too and he's very fussy and now he buys them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

3 stars

Nice yoghurt in my opinion. No artificial taste for saying they have sweetener. The consistency is great, nice the thick and the strawberry, pretty much the same as any strawberry yogurt really. I would buy these again without hesitation. Fat free, no added sugar, yet thick and creamy, I don't think you can go wrong with these, as long as you like strawberry yogurt! I am particular when it comes to desserts. I don’t like an aftertaste and I don't feel these have that at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad at all

4 stars

Wasn’t quite sure what to expect from a light yogurt but have to say I was very pleasantly surprised. Nice and creamy and just the right amount of fruit flavour. Factor in it’s not a full fat version and it’s not bad at all. Very nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 212 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

