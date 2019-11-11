Light & Free Greek Style Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g

Fab product 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 11th November 2019 Great product. Very fruity and creamy and very little calories. Would definately recommend it. Great strawberry favour even with it being low in calories.Will definately be adding this to my weekly shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Yoghurt 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 30th October 2019 I bought a few different flavours of this yoghurt and all of them were really delicious, you can really taste the fruit content and they are thick and creamy in taste even though they are supposed to be a healthier alternative. They taste like a luxury product and I loved the fun and creative thought that had gone into the modern style packaging. This is definitely a brand of yoghurt that I'll be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yes to yoghurt 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 25th September 2019 I received this from try it sampling and I like it. I'm not a huge fan of yoghurts and this was smooth which I prefer. It tastes good and I'd probably buy it again and add fruit to it. It's definitely a good value product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 22nd August 2019 For a fat free yogurt this was really creamy and tasty. I would say it had a good natural flavour and a perfect balance of yogurt and fruit. It doesn’t contain aspartame like a lot of other low calorie products which is a bonus too. Very nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy with no guilt! 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 25th July 2019 I got the Light & Free Strawberry flavoured yogurt to try as it was 0% fat and 0% added sugar, all bonuses when it comes to yogurt! I loved the thick and creamy texture which went well with some fresh fruit and a bit of runny honey. There are so many flavours to try…Raspberry, Blueberry, Passion fruit, Lemon, Cherry and even Vanilla Vibe! Would definitely recommend the Light & Free range for that Greek yogurt taste without the guilt :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really lovely 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 22nd July 2019 Creamy, tasty, lovely, smooth, really enjoyed this, really nice item, will be certainly buying these again. Have mentioned this to all my friends , family to try them. Everyone enjoyed these, they will be on my weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and healthy 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 15th July 2019 I am always looking for quick snacks as a pick me up and thought I would try these yoghurt pots. It didn't taste like it is a 'light' product. I found it creamy and flavourful, which you don't normally get with these types of products. I didn't still feel hungry after eating it. I can't say this flavour was the best I've ever had but I'm not put off trying another variety as I have heard good things about the line. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

light & free amazing 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 14th July 2019 the light & free range is amazingly creamy with great flavour. perfect for diets as like eating a full fat yoghurt but without all the calories. i love the strawberry ones the best. when my dad came round he had one and fell in love with them too and he's very fussy and now he buys them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice 3 stars Review from Danone Activia 12th July 2019 Nice yoghurt in my opinion. No artificial taste for saying they have sweetener. The consistency is great, nice the thick and the strawberry, pretty much the same as any strawberry yogurt really. I would buy these again without hesitation. Fat free, no added sugar, yet thick and creamy, I don't think you can go wrong with these, as long as you like strawberry yogurt! I am particular when it comes to desserts. I don’t like an aftertaste and I don't feel these have that at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]