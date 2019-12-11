Reeses Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Minis 70G
Offer
Product Description
- Peanut Butter Creme Cups in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating.
- The miniature version of everyone's favourite Reeses Peanut Butter Cups. Perfect for parties or a lunchbox snack!
- Reese's Peanut Butter cups are a classic candy collaboration; the perfect combination and chocolate and peanut butter. Nothing goes together better than Reese's Peanut Butter and a creamy milk chocolate flavour coating.
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- Unwrapped mini cups
- King size
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (65%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476], Peanut Butter Creme Centre (35%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter, Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Emulsifier: E476; Antioxidant: E319], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18ºC) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the USA
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
- Hershey International,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Return to
- Please send comments within the EU to
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Net Contents
70g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g):
|Energy
|2270kj / 542 kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|of which Saturates
|14.2g
|Carbohydrates
|58.3g
|of which Sugars
|53.7g
|Protein
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019