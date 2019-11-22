Tesco Finest 2 Cornfed Free Range Chicken Fillets 250G-380G

Tough and chewy
I find this chicken tough and chewy. Given it is the finest range it is really disappointing and should be more succulent.
Not as good as past few months. Tesco should check
Not as good as past few months. Tesco should check with supplier. Will not buy again at this price until improved. Regular shopper at TESCO.
Tough & Tasteless
We found this chicken to be tough and tasteless. I thought that as it was from the Finest range and more expensive than the chicken breasts we usually buy it would have been much better quality. Very disappointed and won't be buying it again.
Short shelf life
I have shopping delivered every week and normally this is a good option with a long shelf life. Last week the chicken had a shelf life of 2 days. Not good enough Mr Tesco! Had to be returned and an alternative purchased from another supermarket which resulted in a car journey.
Beautiful chicken but watch use by date
Beautiful chicken fillets but often come with a really short use by date - so watch out for that!
Do not buy.
Worst chicken I have ever had. It was awful.
Not as tasty as previously
This used to be good quality but we ate this recently and it had no taste - very disappointing.
Not the finest, very disappointing
Tough, tasteless, stringy, expensive, one portion too big, second portion very very small. Really disappointed with this purchase. will not purchase again.