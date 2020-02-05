Tesco Finest Lemon And Thyme Roast Potatoes 400G

Great Tasting Roast Potatoes
Lovely roast potatoes, the lemon and thyme really came through in the taste, please bring them back on the shelves!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato (93%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Lemon Zest (1.5%), Thyme (0.5%), White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Tip potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and heat for 15 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 10-15 minutes.
Alternatively, place foil tray directly onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 20-25 minutes.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (174g**)
|Energy
|570kJ / 135kcal
|992kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|42.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.7g
|Protein
|2.2g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
