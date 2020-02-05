By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lemon And Thyme Roast Potatoes 400G

Tesco Finest Lemon And Thyme Roast Potatoes 400G
£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy992kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted potatoes with oil, lemon zest and thyme.
  • Crisp, golden potatoes with lemon zest and thyme.
  • Crisp, golden potatoes with lemon zest and thyme.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (93%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Lemon Zest (1.5%), Thyme (0.5%), White Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Tip potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and heat for 15 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 10-15 minutes.
Alternatively, place foil tray directly onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 20-25 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (174g**)
Energy570kJ / 135kcal992kJ / 235kcal
Fat2.7g4.7g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate24.5g42.6g
Sugars1.9g3.4g
Fibre2.1g3.7g
Protein2.2g3.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great Tasting Roast Potatoes

5 stars

Lovely roast potatoes, the lemon and thyme really came through in the taste, please bring them back on the shelves!!

