Tesco Finest Lemon And Thyme Roast Potatoes 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.

Important

Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins

Tip potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and heat for 15 minutes.

Stir and heat for a further 10-15 minutes.

Alternatively, place foil tray directly onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.

Stir and heat for a further 20-25 minutes.



