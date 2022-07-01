We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kronenbourg 1664 Lager 4 X 568Ml

£5.75
£2.53/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Beer.
  • https://www.k1664.co.uk/nutrition/
  • Kronenbourg 1664 is a Premium Lager at 5.0%. It is brewed with the aromatic Strisselspalt hop from Alsace, which gives it a unique aroma and satisfying taste. All of which makes it the superior tasting premium lager.
  • Kronenbourg 1664 is a full bodied, golden, bittersweet lager with a distinct citrus hop flavour. A Taste Supreme.
  • For ultimate refreshment always drink chilled. Perfect drink for when you want to savour a special beer to enhance quality time with friends or family Given its taste profile, it is great alongside food or enjoyed on its own.
  • Kronenbourg 1664's pleasure is in its light lemon and herbal flavours from the Alsace hops, and clean bittersweet finish.
  • We're rolling out Green Grip to remove plastic rings from our cans. Once completed, we'll have removed 500 tonnes of single use plastic each year, equivalent to 94 million plastic bags
  • With 350 years of brewing experience, Kronenbourg was founded by master brewer Jerome Hatt in 1664.
  • Kronenbourg 1664 is brewed using the Strisselspalt hop, known as the ‘caviar' of hops. It is the rarest and most delicate of the noble hops.
  • The white oval centre and red ribbons in the Kronenbourg 1664 logo are inspired by the French “cocarde tricolore”, the symbol of the French Republic used during the Revolution in the late 18th Century.
  • Pack size: 2272ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops, Hop Extract, Modified Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before See Base of Can.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 6-8°C.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Net Contents

4 x 568ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy :184Kj/44Kcal
It is was it is, a good quality lager.

4 stars

It is was it is, a good quality lager.

At last a full pint of beer

5 stars

A very pleasant beer that actually tastes as good as it looks.

