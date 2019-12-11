Hersheys Cookies & Creme Drops 59G
Product Description
- Cookie Pieces in a White Chocolate Flavoured Candy.
- A lot of Hershey's Happiness in a little drop.
- Enjoy the bite-size goodness of Cookies 'n' Creme Drops, without a candy shell and without the mess. Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Drops are perfect for snacking and sharing. Pure Hershey's Happiness - anytime, anywhere!
- No candy shell - no mess
- King size
- Pack size: 59g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavoured Candy (88%) [Sugar*, Vegetable Oil (Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel, Palm, Shea, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476; Flavouring; Antioxidant: E307; Thickening Agent: E414; Glazing Agent: E904; Artificial Colours: Allura Red (E129), Tartrazine (E102), E132], Cookies (12%) [Cornstarch*; Sugar*; Fat Reduced Cocoa; Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm and Palm Kernel); Modified Cornstarch*; High Fructose Corn Syrup*; Salt; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*; Flavouring; Preservative: Sorbic Acid], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18ºC) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the USA
Warnings
- Allura Red (E129) and Tartrazine (E102) may have effects on activity and attention in children.
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
Return to
- Please send comments within EU to:
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
59g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g as sold):
|Energy
|2179kJ / 521 kcal
|Total Fat
|26.9g
|of which Saturates
|16.1g
|Carbohydrates
|63.6g
|of which Sugars
|48.2g
|Protein
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
Safety information
