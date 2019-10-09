By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bulgarian Merlot 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

  • Energy407kJ 98kcal
  • Fat0g
  • Saturates0g
  • Sugars0.8g
  • Salt<0.01g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 325kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Merlot, Thracian Lowlands, Wine of Bulgaria.
  • A fruity and smooth Merlot from Bulgaria with ripe plum and black cherry flavours with a light finish. Goes with pizza, pasta or roast chicken.
  • Wine of Bulgaria
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Grown in one of the world's oldest wine regions
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity and smooth Merlot from Bulgaria with ripe plum and black cherry flavours with a light finish.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Vinivel Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Bulgaria

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • These grapes have been picked at their optimum ripeness and have been fermented in stainless steel tanks. This wine has undergone malolactic fermentation to ensure a soft and a smooth finish

History

  • Located south of the Balkan Mountains, bounded by the Black Sea to the east and Greece to the south, Bulgaria's Thracian Valley is considered by many historians to be one of the oldest winemaking regions in the world

Regional Information

  • The Thracian Lowlands have a mild climate, rolling hills and a maritime influence that provide a perfect environment to grow grapes. The Balkan Mountains serve to block the cold winds blowing from the plains of Russia, and the region to the south of the Balkans, the valley drained by the Maritsa River, has a Mediterranean climate, with mild, rainy winters and warm, dry summers

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 1 days.

Produce of

Wine of Bulgaria

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with pizza, pasta or roast chicken.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving (125ml) contains
Energy325kJ / 78kcal407kJ / 98kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.8g
Sugars0.6g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly recommended

5 stars

Very nice wine and very reasonably priced too.

Pleasantly surprised .

5 stars

Delicious , not too dry , great value for a cheaper wine . Great response from my party guests , always a good sign. If , like me , on a limited budget , I could not be more pleased. The only problem is , never enough stock.

great taste and quality

5 stars

great taste and quality

Terrible

1 stars

Nothing in the description applied to the bottle I had. Vinegar has more merit than this. Less than one glass consumed before rejecting it as terrible. Will return it to store. Might be cheap but very nasty.

Simple juicy bargain

5 stars

Fresh and juicy with a pleasing herbaceous finish. Just a hint of dark chocolate too. Would make a lovely aperitif but has enough oomph to go with simple food. Fantastic bargain.

