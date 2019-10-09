Tesco Bulgarian Merlot 75Cl

Highly recommended
Very nice wine and very reasonably priced too.
Pleasantly surprised .
Delicious , not too dry , great value for a cheaper wine . Great response from my party guests , always a good sign. If , like me , on a limited budget , I could not be more pleased. The only problem is , never enough stock.
great taste and quality
Terrible
Nothing in the description applied to the bottle I had. Vinegar has more merit than this. Less than one glass consumed before rejecting it as terrible. Will return it to store. Might be cheap but very nasty.
Simple juicy bargain
Fresh and juicy with a pleasing herbaceous finish. Just a hint of dark chocolate too. Would make a lovely aperitif but has enough oomph to go with simple food. Fantastic bargain.