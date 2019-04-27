By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Seeded Rolls 6 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 0.65
£0.11/each
One roll
  • Energy798kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1173kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Rolls made with a blend of white and wholemeal flour, with mixed seeds.
  • 5 Seed Mix Batch baked for softness using a blend of white and wholemeal flour For a classic lunch, use for a Ploughman's sandwich
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (12%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mixed Seeds contain: Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain egg and milk.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this film away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne roll (68g)
Energy1173kJ / 279kcal798kJ / 190kcal
Fat7.2g4.9g
Saturates1.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate39.6g26.9g
Sugars3.3g2.2g
Fibre5.0g3.4g
Protein11.4g7.8g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this film away from babies and small children.

Cotton wool

2 stars

Cotton wool balls. Not worth using

Cannot buy better quality!

5 stars

Keep their freshness much longer than any others! Wonderful value really good taste and texture.

