Tesco Soft Seeded Rolls 6 Pack

Cannot buy better quality!
Keep their freshness much longer than any others! Wonderful value really good taste and texture.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1173kJ / 279kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (12%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Mixed Seeds contain: Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|One roll (68g)
|Energy
|1173kJ / 279kcal
|798kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|39.6g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|3.4g
|Protein
|11.4g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this film away from babies and small children.
