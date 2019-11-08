Tesco Fruit Fusion Summer Berries 75Cl

Fruity Low Alcohol Delight!
Lovely fruity low alcohol wine and obviously lower calorie wine. Personally I found it very fruity, light, refreshing and with a slight tang - Absolutely super drinking wine that was fruity without the usual 12% to 13%+ alcohol content. If you like Strawberry and fruity you will love this and such good value with less alcohol, absolute winner.
Sickly sweet with a nasty after taste
Top 2 wine! Nice taste!
Awful. Thought this would be a refreshing alterna
Awful. Thought this would be a refreshing alternative to wine. We all agreed it tasted like a medicine from our childhood. Too grim to even finish.