By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fruit Fusion Peach & Pineapple 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Fruit Fusion Peach & Pineapple 75Cl
£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy300kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed alcoholic beverage with natural flavours.
  • Packed with fruity flavours, this is the perfect summer party drink. Try mixing with a dash of orange juice and top up with soda water for a longer cocktail. Store in a cool, dry place. Goes with Tex Mex or spicy dishes.
  • Sweet & fruity, bursting with natural peach and pineapple flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Packed with fruity flavours, this is the perfect summer party drink

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Kingsland

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Mixed alcoholic beverage with natural fruit flavours.

History

  • Mixed alcoholic beverage with natural fruit flavours.

Regional Information

  • Mixed alcoholic beverage with natural fruit flavours.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Bottled in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Tex mex or spicy dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Produced and bottled by:
  • W1226.
  • At:

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy240kJ / 57kcal300kJ / 72kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovey wine lovely taste

5 stars

Lovey wine lovely taste

Usually bought next

Tesco Fruit Twist Summer Berries 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Smirnoff Ice 70Cl

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here