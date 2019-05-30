Tesco Frascati Doc 75Cl

Best Frascati for ages
I don't know why it has become so difficult to find a really nice Frascati. This is about the best shop bought Frascati I've come across over the last few years. It does have some flavour and is beautifully refreshing. Lovely summer drink. Not quite as good as the Frascati we had at an Italian restaurant in Brighton but pretty good.
No complaints here. if it's good enough for the po
No complaints here. if it's good enough for the pope. served it cold to get that crispiness. carry on number one.
Refreshment at a great price.
This is a lovely refreshing wine, have bought it many times and it's always good value, Serve chilled and you will not be disappointed. I would happily recommend this to anyone.
A real taste of Italy
This is a lovely light wine. First tasted this wine sat in a café outside the trevi fountain. It is at its best I find super chilled.