Tesco Frascati Doc 75Cl

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Frascati Doc 75Cl
£ 4.75
£4.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 297kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Frascati DOC
  • Light and refreshing wine with flavours of sweet apple, ripe pear and lemon. Match with chicken, salads or baked fish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Dry & aromatic
  • From the volcanic hills around Rome
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A light and fruity wine with refreshing flavours of sweet apple, ripe pears and lemon.

Region of Origin

Lazio

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Mauro Merz

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry & aromatic

Grape Variety

Malvasia di Candia 70%, Trebbiano Toscano 30%

Vinification Details

  • Vineyars in the hills of the DOC subzone around Frascati, Monteporzio Catone, Grottaferrata as well as from Montecompatri and Rome. The grapes are fermented off the skins, after soft crushing. The first-pressing must is cold settled and ferments at controlled temperature. Before bottling, the new wine softenes out in temperature controlled stainless steel vats with a nitrogen purge to protect against oxidation.

History

  • Some of the world's most famous and popular wines, most famously Frascati, all from this area and endless culture and leisure.

Regional Information

  • The production area of the “DOC” Frascati is located on the hills in the south east of Rome, around Monte Compatri, Monte Porzio Catone, Frascati, Grottaferrata and Rome, where “viticulture” has a thousand-year tradition; the soils of volcanic origin and the particularly favourable climate characterize this area with a high viticultural and oenological vocation, and it is thanks to this “natural” combination of elements that Frascati is one of the most famous and appreciate wine around the world.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with chicken salads or baked fish.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy297kJ / 72kcal372kJ / 90kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Best Frascati for ages

4 stars

I don't know why it has become so difficult to find a really nice Frascati. This is about the best shop bought Frascati I've come across over the last few years. It does have some flavour and is beautifully refreshing. Lovely summer drink. Not quite as good as the Frascati we had at an Italian restaurant in Brighton but pretty good.

No complaints here. if it's good enough for the po

5 stars

No complaints here. if it's good enough for the pope. served it cold to get that crispiness. carry on number one.

Refreshment at a great price.

5 stars

This is a lovely refreshing wine, have bought it many times and it's always good value, Serve chilled and you will not be disappointed. I would happily recommend this to anyone.

A real taste of Italy

5 stars

This is a lovely light wine. First tasted this wine sat in a café outside the trevi fountain. It is at its best I find super chilled.

