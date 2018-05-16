Kit Kat Milk Chocolate 4 Pack 166G

- Energy876kJ 209kcal10%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates5.7g29%
- Sugars21.3g24%
- Salt0.10g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2103kJ
Product Description
- Four bars of four crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (66%).
- Join us at facebook.com/kitkatuk
- Share your chocolate bar break with #MyBreak
- Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/kitkat
- Visit www.kitkat.co.uk
- Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
- Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth milk chocolate. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. The ”KITKAT” name originates from the late 17th century in London, when a literary club met at a pie shop owned by pastry chef Christopher Catling. The group was called the "Kit Kat club" and took its name from an abbreviated version of the owner's name. Launched in York and still produced there today, KITKAT is a British classic. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! thanks to The Cocoa Plan, This means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Why not mix up your break and try a taste of New York with KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
- A delicious chocolate bar, made of 4 fingers of crispy wafer covered with smooth milk chocolate
- Multipack of 4 KITKAT bars
- Ideal for a break at home or work
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 166g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder (13%), Cocoa Mass (9%), Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: (see coding panel or under fin seal)
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- One Bar = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 41.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2103kJ
|876kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|502kcal
|209kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|24.5g
|10.2g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|13.7g
|5.7g
|20g
|29%
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|26.1g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|51.0g
|21.3g
|90g
|24%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.7g
|2.8g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.10g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One bar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019