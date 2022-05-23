Kit Kat 4 Finger Milk Chocolate Bar 41.5G

THE ONE AND ONLY KIT KAT BAR
I am 78 and have loved Kit Kat for as long as I can remember, my 2 granddaughters love them too for whom I buy them for as I always give them a weekly allowance of sensible chocolate bars, Kit Kat being one of them.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2103kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings
For Best Before End see under fin sealStore cool and dry
Contains 1 serving
41.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|% RI*
|Energy
|2103kJ
|875kJ
|-
|502kcal
|209kcal
|10%
|Fat
|24.5g
|10.2g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|13.5g
|5.6g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|62.3g
|25.9g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|49.4g
|20.5g
|23%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.0g
|-
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
