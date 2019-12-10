By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg 75Cl

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy360kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • PROSECCO DI VALDOBBIADENE DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA E GARANTITA
  • Sourced from the best wineyards on the Valdobbiadene Hill in the heart of Prosecco, this refreshing sparkling wine has flavours of ripe pear and white peach and a zesty, lively finish. Delicious with canapès or light desserts. Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within six months of purchase. Once open, drink within two hours. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Wine of Veneto, Italy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Using top quality grapes handpicked along the slopes of Valdobbiadene this dry sparkling wine is both fresh and elegantly complex. It boasts classic aromas of white blossom and crisp notes of peach and pear

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

CR-CAMPEGINE in Vazzola (TV), Italy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • Our winery obtains its sparkling wines directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15°C. This allows the wine to preserve its characteristic freshness and for its aromatic notes to be enhanced. This prise de mousse is arrested by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank in order to guarantee the desired level of residual sugar.

History

  • Not applicable

Regional Information

  • Prosecco is one of the most famous Italian semi-sparkling and sparkling wines. The name refers to an area which beauty is rich in forests and vineyards, together with its cultural and historical heritage and the heroic farming required to cultivate some terraced vineyards on the steepest slopes have justified the local producers' request for the Prosecco D.O.C.G. region to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Storage Type

Ambient

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once open drink within two hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not store at high temperature or shake bottle before opening. Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • suitable for vegetarian.warning for pregnancy.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Cantine Maschio,
  • 31028 Vazzola (TV).
  • By:
  • CR - Campegine,
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy288kJ / 69kcal360kJ / 87kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Star of a party

5 stars

Good quality Prosecco. Smooth to drink and it’ll be a great beverage for any parties.

the best. fabulous quality and delicioyus

5 stars

the best. fabulous quality and delicioyus

Superb Prosecco

5 stars

Fantastic bottle of Prosecco, had the bottle with friends, couldnt tell it from a top quality bottle of champagne!!

Delicious

5 stars

Bought this for over Christmas and the New Year.It has a delicious smooth taste and everyone has enjoyed it.........we had NO problem with the cork on any of the bottles unlike one of the reviewers. Suggest she tries it again as it IS a lovely wine.

Nice drink except need a knife to get the cork out

3 stars

Beautiful taste to this Prosecco, but unfortunately the cork wouldn’t come out even with my husband trying, and eventually using a spanner which only managed to twist the cork out by about 1/4 inch. Ended up having to use a steak knife to prize out the rest of the cork, luckily it blew and didn’t sink into the bottle. Won’t buy again because of the hassle with the cork. Guess it was so old to be troublesome to get the cork out. Shameful.

Fabulous

5 stars

Worth paying that little extra per bottle for DOCG prosecco

The best Prosecco

5 stars

For a dry finish smooth tasting thoroughbred you wont find a better Prosecco.

