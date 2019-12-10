Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg 75Cl

Star of a party
Good quality Prosecco. Smooth to drink and it’ll be a great beverage for any parties.
the best. fabulous quality and delicioyus
Superb Prosecco
Fantastic bottle of Prosecco, had the bottle with friends, couldnt tell it from a top quality bottle of champagne!!
Delicious
Bought this for over Christmas and the New Year.It has a delicious smooth taste and everyone has enjoyed it.........we had NO problem with the cork on any of the bottles unlike one of the reviewers. Suggest she tries it again as it IS a lovely wine.
Nice drink except need a knife to get the cork out
Beautiful taste to this Prosecco, but unfortunately the cork wouldn’t come out even with my husband trying, and eventually using a spanner which only managed to twist the cork out by about 1/4 inch. Ended up having to use a steak knife to prize out the rest of the cork, luckily it blew and didn’t sink into the bottle. Won’t buy again because of the hassle with the cork. Guess it was so old to be troublesome to get the cork out. Shameful.
Fabulous
Worth paying that little extra per bottle for DOCG prosecco
The best Prosecco
For a dry finish smooth tasting thoroughbred you wont find a better Prosecco.