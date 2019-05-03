By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Product Description

  • PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE DOC 2018
  • Sourced from the cool valleys in the mountains across the north of Italy, this wine is fresh and fruity, with delicate, floral scents and dry and fresh palate. Serve with seafood or chicken salads and creamy pasta dishes.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Crisp & dry
  • Grown in the cool Venezie area
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp, dry & fruity- delicate and fresh flavours of citrus and red apple

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CAVIRO SOC.COOP.AGR.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

CAVIRO SOC.COOP.AGR.

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • This Pinot Grigio is the result machine harvesting which takes place traditionally from beginning of September, when the natural sugar levels and acidity are at their best. The vines are planted with Guyot technique on clay and gravel soil at an altitude between 25-50m; the vine density is around 3-4,000 vines per ha.

History

  • Thes grapes are machine harvested , destemmed and traditionally pressed. Fermentation takes place in 300 - 1600hl tanks at 18 °C for 8-10 days. The wine is then stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-4 months before bottling.

Regional Information

  • Sourced from the north east of Italy, Pinot Grigio grapes has to be grown in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, plus an area of Trentino (province of Trento).

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Chicken salads or creamy pasta.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy280kJ / 67kcal350kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

If you like a fresh dry white wine with a very smo

5 stars

If you like a fresh dry white wine with a very smooth taste, this is the one. Not expensive but lovely with both meat and fish! This really is a winner. Well done Tesco!

At the price you will be pleasantly surprised. Not

4 stars

At the price you will be pleasantly surprised. Not too sweet and with a definite flavour of melon, it does exactly what it says on the label!

Good wine - wrong description

5 stars

Good everyday white drinking wine. By the way it is a white wine (not red) as in the Tesco description

good wine

5 stars

for the price, this is a very nice wine and a glass or two is very nice with dinner.

My absolute favourite

5 stars

Great value for money and tastes great why spend more I love it

