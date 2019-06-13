By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Montepulciano D' Abruzzo DOP
  • From the exceptional 2016 vintage which shows in this amazingly concentrated and complex wine with flavours of black cherries, blackberries and spice
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Concentrated and complex wine with flavours of black cherries, blackberries and spices

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Citra Vini S.c.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Montepulciano

Vinification Details

  • Hand picked grapes are traditionally vinified by means of a long maceration of the skins at a controlled temperature in appropriate stainless steel tanks. The must is frequently pumped over onto marc to ensure colour extraction and aromatic precursors. Wine resulting from this process is left to decant in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • CITRA Winery was founded in 1973. It is located in the region of Abruzzo and is now one of the leading wineries in central Italy. CITRA is identified as a reliable partner and a producer of quality wines. Also for these reasons CITRA is represented in 50 countries around the world and our wines (produced by ourselves, no outsourcing) have been awarded at the most important international wine tasting competitions. We produce a complete range of excellent wines classified as D.O.C., I.G.T..

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo is one of loveliest regions in Italy. Born where the sea and the mountains meet, a land protected by green mantle of natural parks and national reserve. It is a region bathed by the Mediterranean climate, the special climatic condition, are the perfect nourishment for the vine, which is expressed with grapes of excellent quality from which they originate excellent wines, the pride and glory of the region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with BBQ steak or stews.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • C.V.S.C.,
  • Coop C.da Cucullo sn,
  • Ortona, 66026,
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy303kJ / 73kcal378kJ / 91kcal
Alcohol9.8625g12.328125g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Vini d'Italia meravigliosi!

4 stars

For those unfortunates who still are stuck in the early Seventies, Italian wine has come on in leaps and bounds. In the 70s and early 80s, I was a Chianti Classico fan. Over the years, however, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo has clearly overtaken the Tuscan. Tesco's choice is superb .Flattery is everything but don't go putting the price up again or the so-called cognoscenti will all want some - to my detriment!

It has beautiful overtones of rich dark fruit, goo

4 stars

It has beautiful overtones of rich dark fruit, good aftertaste and is a steal at the price.

good social wine I give it 5 stars cos of the pric

5 stars

good social wine I give it 5 stars cos of the price RN

