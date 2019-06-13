Tesco Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

Vini d'Italia meravigliosi!
For those unfortunates who still are stuck in the early Seventies, Italian wine has come on in leaps and bounds. In the 70s and early 80s, I was a Chianti Classico fan. Over the years, however, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo has clearly overtaken the Tuscan. Tesco's choice is superb .Flattery is everything but don't go putting the price up again or the so-called cognoscenti will all want some - to my detriment!
It has beautiful overtones of rich dark fruit, good aftertaste and is a steal at the price.
good social wine I give it 5 stars cos of the price RN