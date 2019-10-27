Philips Oneblade Qp210 Replacement Blade Single Pack

Blade blunt after 4 uses :( 2 stars Review from philips.com 27th October 2019 Bought one of these as it states on the packaging ‘lasts up to 4 months’ i have used it 4 times and I can’t use it again as it’s blunt

Excellent product 5 stars Review from philips.com 6th October 2019 My husband is disabled and struggles to shave so I got him a Philips one blade and how fantastic is this shaver. It’s lightweight and does the job brilliantly. Not as close a shave as a wet shave but it’s almost as good. He’s used it twice a week and had it twelve months and it’s still as good until the blade broke off today just as he was about to start shaving. I contacted Philips for some information about replacement blades before buying new ones but they said they’d replace the blade for him as it had broken off. How fantastic are Philips. Worth every penny spent on the one blade. I read a review saying the charge is not very long. Not so hubby has used it at least half a dozen times before he needed to recharge it. If you’ve not tried a Philips one blade before I suggest you do guys definitely recommended especially if you have problems with your hands due to disability.

Planned obsolescence? 3 stars Review from philips.com 3rd August 2019 I have had this shaver for 5 months now and have went through 4 shaving heads. They are soo flimsy, any little push in the wrong direction and they fall apart. Each head costing half the price of a whole new unit it soon adds up! List of breakages: 1. Taking the length guide off 2. After it had been on a long flight in my suitcase, guess it got bounced about a bit even though it was protected 3. When cleaning, I rubbed my finger along it 4. Dropped the unit in the sink Has there been any design revisions that I am missing?! I can’t be the only one that this keeps happening to...

Surprisingly ineffective 2 stars Review from philips.com 18th July 2019 I'm really disappointed with this product both for shaving and body hair. As a shaver it left a very patchy finish and despite going against the grain left a lot of long hairs. It's also ergonomically very poor. Trying to shave "upwards" and keep the blade flat is almost impossible. I haven't had a shaving cut in years but picked up 2 nicks with the oneblade. For body hair the comb just doesn't catch many hairs with each pass so seems to take ages to get a remotely even result. Great idea, poor execution and back to my normal razor and trimmer.

All good 5 stars Review from philips.com 26th June 2019 This is very good and it is versatile from full beard to very short beard(using attachments) or all shaved off without attachments and it is effortless. First you need to get use to it and find what is best for you in the way you use it. For everyday shaving it is brilliant as it saves me time. You can use body attachments to shave other parts of the body safely where the sun normally does not shine if you see what I mean. It is well designed and one charge last me for weeks.

Blade fragile 1 stars Review from philips.com 16th June 2019 My blade just broke and I've only used it twice Im really disappointed as replacement blades are expensive. And from reading other reviews this has happened to other users.

Blades do not last long enough 1 stars Review from philips.com 12th June 2019 Bought this and used about 3 times the blade is already worn down and causing irritation. I went to use this morning the blade has now snapped. Too expensive to be buying every couple of shaves.

Hopeless 1 stars Review from philips.com 28th April 2019 I'm furious . Absolute waste of money and highly suspect as to whether this is a deliberate design flaw, the thing broke whilst I was trying to get it out of its over engineered packaging. The head of it is made out if butterfly wings it's so pathetically delicate and looking at these other reviews I see it's a common problem. Of course replacement heads can be bought at great expense

Good blade but can’t replace the traditional razor blades 4 stars Review from philips.com 3rd April 2019 I’ve been using these blades for over six months and they are very handy. But they come at a cost: they’re very expensive; the design isn’t perfect and reduces their lifespan, and, crucially, thetraditional razor blade gives a far closer shave - I resort to a wet razor when I’m preparing for anything important.