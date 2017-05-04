Tesco Fiano 75Cl

My favourite wine!!!
I was given a bottle of this wine some time ago, I loved it from the first sip! Very good value for money!!!!
Delicious moderately priced white
I have to say that I love this wine. I find it goes very well with fish and also with roast chicken - or just as an aperitif ! As the bottle says, there are hints of red apple, and it is just a very pleasant white wine. Thank you Sicily and thank you Tesco wine. Definitely recommend it.
Fiano
This wine was a really good surprise. Very good value for money and very good taste
Excellent Light Wine
A little known grape variety , Crisp and delicate and a steal @ £5.
Sicilian Fiano dry white wine
well drinkable dry white wine, cant go wrong for a fiver, have bought another 12 bottles