Tesco Fiano 75Cl

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Fiano 75Cl
£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy376kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Fiano IGT Sicilia. Product of Italy.
  • Lively citrus and orchard fruit aromas with fresh red apple flavours and a dry finish.
  
  • Wine of Italy
  • Dry & aromatic
  • From the cooler hills of Sicily
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Straw yellow colour with vivid greenish reflections. On the nose fragrant scents of jasmine, basil and grapefruit mixed to the freshness of tomato leaves and laurel. The palate is fresh and mineral with hints of aromatic herbs such as oregano and mint.

Region of Origin

Sicily

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Cantine Settesoli S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Domenico De Gregorio

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Fiano

Vinification Details

  • After cryomaceration of grapes at 5-8°C, the fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks at a temperature of 15-18°C for 15 days

History

  • Established in 1958 in Menfi, Cantine Settesoli is a Sicilian winegrowing cooperative of 2000 winegrowers cultivating the widest variety of grapes in Sicily: 32 different cultivars on six-thousand hectares of land, which represent 7% of vineyards on the island.

Regional Information

  • Cantine Settesoli is situated in the territory of Menfi, in the southwestern coast of Sicily. A unique territory particularly suited for the viticulture thanks to perfect microclimate conditions: intense sunlight that shines 300 days per year, sea breeze, different exposures and altitudes, mild climate and good diurnal temperature variations.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Mousakka or roast chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cantine Settesoli,
  • Menfi 92013 (Sicily),
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy301kJ / 72kcal376kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

My favourite wine!!!

5 stars

I was given a bottle of this wine some time ago, I loved it from the first sip! Very good value for money!!!!

Delicious moderately priced white

5 stars

I have to say that I love this wine. I find it goes very well with fish and also with roast chicken - or just as an aperitif ! As the bottle says, there are hints of red apple, and it is just a very pleasant white wine. Thank you Sicily and thank you Tesco wine. Definitely recommend it.

Fiano

4 stars

This wine was a really good surprise. Very good value for money and very good taste

Excellent Light Wine

5 stars

A little known grape variety , Crisp and delicate and a steal @ £5.

Sicilian Fiano dry white wine

5 stars

well drinkable dry white wine, cant go wrong for a fiver, have bought another 12 bottles

