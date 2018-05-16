By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Urban Fruit Snack Pack Strawberry 35G

£ 1.00
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • Smashing Strawberry
  • Say hey facebook.com/urbanfruit
  • Eat & tweet @urbanfruit
  • Insta fruit @urbanfruituk
  • Hello
  • We like our strawberries simple. No added sugar, no sulphites, nothing. All we do is gently bake the fruit and chop it up so it's easier to munch on the move.
  • 102 cals, 430 kJ
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Gently baked
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 35g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Just the Strawberries and a Dash of Apple Juice

Allergy Information

  • Our packing house handles Nuts

Name and address

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • Pop us a note
  • hello@urbanfruit.co.uk
  • urbanfruit.co.uk
  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)(per 35g)
Energy (kJ)1230430
(kcal)293102
Fat 0.2g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrates67.3g23.5g
(of which sugars*)58.1g20.3g
Fibre 6.1g2.1g
Protein 2.0g0.7g
Salt tracetrace
*naturally occurring fruit sugars--

