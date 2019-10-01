Urban Fruit Snack Pack Mango 35G

Product Description
- Magnificent Mango
- We don't mess with mangos. No added sugar, no sulphites, nothing. All we do is gently bake the fruit and chop it up so it's easier to munch on the move.
- 103 cals, 433 kJ
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gently baked
- No added sugar
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Just the Mangos
Allergy Information
- Our packing house handles Nuts
Name and address
- Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Return to
- Pop us a note
- hello@urbanfruit.co.uk
- urbanfruit.co.uk
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|(per 35g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1239
|433
|(kcal)
|296
|103
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|(of which saturates)
|0.1g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|68.2g
|23.8g
|(of which sugars*)
|56.6g
|19.8g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|trace
|trace
|*naturally occurring fruit sugars
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
