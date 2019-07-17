Groov E Fusion Bluetooth On Ear Black

Rip off. Worth a third or less of the cost.
These are the worst wireless headphones I have baught in years. My last three were - half the price. - Had 1.5 times the pickup range. - battery would last ,8+ hours, these ones The battery life is miserable (approx 4 hours). A very annoying blue led which flashes at a fast clip repetivly. Built well unlike these, One of the ear phone clearly wasn't glued together well as ever since I have had it. Sounds like the board inside is swinging free. Despite still working I am awaiting Thier replacements. Worse purchase in a good while and there have been some doosies.
Nice price.
Like the style and quality and very reasonably priced
Brilliant headphones
I bought these headphones for my 11year old grandson and he thinks they are fab . Good value too .
Great product
I really love this product ... they have awesome sound quality.
Wow wasn't expecting this quality
Amazing well worth the money good solid product great sound works well wired or wireless
Great product
Bought this about a month ago and have used them nearly every day since ! Really comfy to wear and great sound
Great buy
Only use occasionally so didn't want to buy an expensive brand. Can't fault sound quality, easy to pair with my devices. Rest of family want a pair now!
great quality headphones
bought my son a for christmas, after hearing the quality of sound and seeing how easy it was to pair with my mobiles, i made the right choice
Great sound
Really good sound for the price. Ideal for the kids but a bit too tight for an adult
Great affordable headphones
Bought these after Christmas as have used them for running. Good battery life, great price, good sound quality. Couldn’t fault them!