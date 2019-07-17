By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groov E Fusion Bluetooth On Ear Black

4.5(44)Write a review
Groov E Fusion Bluetooth On Ear Black
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Superb sound with exceptional treble and bass thanks to it's 40mm drivers.
  • Connect via Bluetooth or via the removable 3.5mm audio cable (included)
  • Built-in microphone so you can receive calls on the go
  • Groov-e Fusion Wireless Bluetooth or Wired Stereo Headphones - Black
  • The Groov-e Fusion headphones are unique in that they can playback both wirelessly and with a wire. Bluetooth connectivity allows the headphones to playback wirelessly for up to 10 hours - making them ideal for users on the go. A built-in microphone also allows users to make phone calls hands-free whilst in the car, at the office or on the move. A micro-USB charger is included for re-charging the headphones and within 2 hours, users are back on the move with up to 10 additional hours or wireless playback.
  • Alternatively, for those who prefer to use a cable and save battery, the Fusion headphones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack for corded audio playback. This option is perfect for anyone on long plane journeys or who are simply ‘staying put'.
  • The Fusion headphones are built for simplicity yet pack exceptional treble and bass, thanks to 40mm drivers. Over-ear noise isolating cushions also provide enhanced sound as well as long-listening comfort. Swivel earcups offer users the ease of adjusting the headphones to suit their needs and an adjustable headband with a folding mechanism allows for added comfort.
  • The Groov-e Fusion headphones are perfect for users on the go or for those resting in the comfort of their homes. These versatile headphones are available 3 stunning colours options - black, gold and silver.
  • Wireless or Wired....the choice is yours! The Groov-e Fusion headphones are unique in that they can playback both wirelessly and with a wire. Bluetooth connectivity allows the headphones to playback wirelessly for up to 10 hours - making them ideal for users on the go. A built-in microphone also allows users to make phone calls hands-free whilst in the car, at the office or on the move. A micro-USB charger is included for re-charging the headphones and within 2 hours, users are back on the move with up to 10 additional hours or wireless playback.
  • Wireless or Wired....the choice is yours!

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

44 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rip off. Worth a third or less of the cost.

1 stars

These are the worst wireless headphones I have baught in years. My last three were - half the price. - Had 1.5 times the pickup range. - battery would last ,8+ hours, these ones The battery life is miserable (approx 4 hours). A very annoying blue led which flashes at a fast clip repetivly. Built well unlike these, One of the ear phone clearly wasn't glued together well as ever since I have had it. Sounds like the board inside is swinging free. Despite still working I am awaiting Thier replacements. Worse purchase in a good while and there have been some doosies.

Nice price.

5 stars

Like the style and quality and very reasonably priced

Brilliant headphones

5 stars

I bought these headphones for my 11year old grandson and he thinks they are fab . Good value too .

Great product

5 stars

I really love this product ... they have awesome sound quality.

Wow wasn't expecting this quality

5 stars

Amazing well worth the money good solid product great sound works well wired or wireless

Great product

4 stars

Bought this about a month ago and have used them nearly every day since ! Really comfy to wear and great sound

Great buy

5 stars

Only use occasionally so didn't want to buy an expensive brand. Can't fault sound quality, easy to pair with my devices. Rest of family want a pair now!

great quality headphones

5 stars

bought my son a for christmas, after hearing the quality of sound and seeing how easy it was to pair with my mobiles, i made the right choice

Great sound

4 stars

Really good sound for the price. Ideal for the kids but a bit too tight for an adult

Great affordable headphones

4 stars

Bought these after Christmas as have used them for running. Good battery life, great price, good sound quality. Couldn’t fault them!

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here